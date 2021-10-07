UNICEF Ghana Humanitarian Situation Report No. 22 - September 2021

Highlights

·As of 30th September 2021, Ghana recorded over 127,400 COVID-19 cases, with over 3,000 active cases and 1,156 deaths.

On the 4th of September, over 1.2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Ghana, donated by the US Government through the COVAX facility. This added to the range of vaccines available to eligible persons.

On the 14th of September, 487,600 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines also came to Ghana, with support from the Governments of Germany and Norway through the COVAX facility.

So far, over 1.6 million vaccines doses have been administered with over 786,000 people fully vaccinated, reaching 2.5% of the population. The number is expected to rise as the vaccination campaign continues steadily.

·In close cooperation with the UN Country Team, UNICEF continues to work with the Government across the sectors to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical humanitarian risks reaching the most vulnerable children and adolescents.