UNICEF Ghana Humanitarian Situation Report No. 20 - July 2021

Situation Overview - Highlights

• In his 26th Address to the Nation on 25 July 2021, H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, called for increased mask use and social distancing measures to intensify the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent further spread.

• Only 1.3 per cent of its 20-million adult population target have been fully vaccinated.

• Ghana has recorded a new high in COVID-19 cases as the Delta strain is ushering the country into a third wave.

• The COVID-19 national vaccination deployment was reviewed mid-July.

Out of 1,316,850 doses of Astra Zeneca and 21,000 doses Sputnik V deployed, some 1,276,111 doses have been administered to date. Insufficient doses, tablets for electronic data capture and vaccine hesitancy were among the challenges identified.