UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No.19 - June 2021

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,903 bringing the total of confirmed cases to 95,914 with the total death toll at 796. The increase came during the month of June as Africa saw a fast-surging third wave, with cases projected to overtake the peak of the second wave that the continent witnessed at the start of 2021.

The COVID-19 upsurge comes as the vaccine supply crunch persists. On 19 June, H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, urged West African countries to consider the local production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Ghana has administered a total of 1,232,876 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines (852,047 for the first dose and 380,829 for the second dose). As of end June, only 4.8 per cent of the targeted population in the country had been vaccinated, and 471,218 required a second dose.

The World Bank approved Ghana’s COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project Second Additional Financing worth US$200 million, in collaboration with the COVAX Facility COVID-19 vaccine acquisition programme. This will strengthen the resilience of Ghana’s health systems to better prepare for future pandemics and to secure the continuation of essential health and nutrition services, including routine childhood immunization.