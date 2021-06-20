UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No.18 - May 2021

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In May, Ghana recorded 1,360 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number stood a little over 94,000 cases with the total death toll at 785. The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continued to record the highest number of cases.

As of 31 st May, Ghana retains its position as the country in the West and Central Africa Region with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, after Nigeria.

On 7 th May, Ghana received additional 350,000 Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Democratic Republic of Congo, through the COVAX facility. This brought the total number of vaccines from the facility to 950,000. As of 26th May, over 95 per cent of those vaccines had been administered to beneficiaries.

H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, in his 25th COVID-19 televised update, announced a plan to deploy the second round of vaccines. Priority groupsincluded frontline workers, people with medical conditions and the elderly. Ghana Health Service (GHS) delivered these vaccines to 43 worst affected districts in the three regions.

Global solidarity and further support are needed to secure additional doses for Ghana, which has demonstrated an excellent absorption capacity and ability to use doses in a timely and effective manner.