UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No.17 as of 1st - 30th April 2021

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In April, Ghana saw a lower infection rate than in recent months. However, the need for public health and safety measures remains high. As of the 30th of April, the number of cases stood at 92,683 with 1,584 active cases and 779 reported deaths. Cumulatively across the period of the pandemic, in West and Central Africa, Ghana counts the second highest number of coronavirus cases.

World Health Day - with the theme “Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone” – spotlighted the increased health inequites brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF and the World Health Organization advocated for closer monitoring of health inequities - including low access to safe water and clean environments, health services and food insecurity - to strengthen response systems targeted at children and families worst affected by the pandemic. “Vaccines bring us closer” was the theme for the Africa Vaccination Week, which was launched in Ghana on the 26th of April 2021.

The event helped emphasize the importance of vaccines in eliminating preventable diseases that threaten the lives of children from birth to two years, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, reiterated the commitment to vaccinate all eligible persons (around 20 million people) in Ghana. He stressed this as a major factor to end the COVID-19 pandemic and build resilience for the future.