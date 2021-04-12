UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No.16 as of 1 – 31 March 2021

Situation in Numbers (as of 31st March 2021)

90,583 confirmed cases 743 deaths 2,410 active cases

Over 9.2 million children benefitting from schools being open

US$ 17 million funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on 1st March 2021, starting with 600,000 doses of the CoviShield vaccine received through the COVAX facility (WHO, CEPI, GAVI, UNICEF). H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, was the first in the country to take the initial dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The national launch also saw the First Lady of Ghana, the Vice-President and the Second Lady take the vaccine that day, contributing to the campaign to instil vaccine confidence. The regional campaigns in the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti regions were launched on 2nd March. The vaccination of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King, also contributed to a subsequent successful participation of the population in the Ashanti region.

Starting on March 1st, the first phase of the vaccine rollout focused on three most affected regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central. It prioritized health care workers and front line workers, adults over 60 years of age and persons with known underlying co-morbidities. Others have included essential service providers and the general population (excluding children below 18 years and pregnant women), including students.

On 21st March, a second round of vaccination targeted health workers in all regions of the country. According to the Ghana Health Service online dashboard, as of 31st March, 555,259 doses of vaccines had been administered. As of 31st March, the country had recorded 90,583 cases, with 2,410 active cases and 743 deaths.