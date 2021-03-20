UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15, reporting period 1 - 28 February 2021

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In February, the number of people who contracted coronavirus kept rising and the restrictive measures continued to be imposed. As of 28th of February the number of cases stood at 83,212, with 5,444 active cases and 607 reported deaths. In West and Central Africa, Ghana saw the second highest number of coronavirus cases.

On the 24th of February 2021, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, with support from WHO, GAVI, CEPI, UNICEF and partners. The Emirates flight EK0787 landed at Kotoka International Airport at 7:30am, bringing a cargo of 600,000 doses of the AstraZenececa vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and 600,000 syringes.

In his televised address on the 28th of February, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, announced that the 600,000 doses would be targeted to the 43 districts with the highest concentration of cases across three regions: 25 districts in Greater Accra, 16 in the Ashanti Region and two in the Central Region. The President also outlined priority groups for receipt of the vaccine, including health and front line workers, persons over 60 years of age and persons with underlying medical conditions.