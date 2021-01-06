UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13: 1st to 31st December 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 31st December 2020, Ghana continues to have the second-highest number of coronavirus cases (54,771) in the region of West and Central Africa (https://www.ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/), and the 10th highest number of confirmed cases on the African continent.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his national address on 20 th December 2020, assured that Ghana would not be left behind on the distribution of the newly developed COVID-19 vaccines. A team of experts from relevant institutions is overseeing their procurement and deployment. He also stressed that measures are being put in place to ensure that the vaccines are safe.

The President also called for adherence to safety protocols while attending gatherings during the festive season and reiterated guidelines in this regard.

Schools are expected to re-open in January 2021, with all precautions being taken to protect the students.

In December 2020, the eight general elections in the Fourth Republic of Ghana were held. The President-elect is expected to be sworn in on January 7, 2021.

UNICEF in Ghana continues to support the Government's overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the other critical humanitarian risks, across the sectors described below.