UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12: 31 October to 30 November 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Ghana continues to have the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the West and Central Africa Region, according to the most recent reported figures (as of 30th November), with the 10th highest number of cases behind Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. The number of people confirmed to have contracted the virus in Ghana now stands at 51,667 cases. In keeping with global trends, Ghana has witnessed an increase in the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo, addressed the nation on 8th November. He noted the rise of active cases, reiterated the importance of adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and indicated that measures to test, trace and treat would be enhanced.

A study conducted by Child Rights International has revealed that a total of 2,180 children between the ages of 0 to 18 years contracted COVID-19 in Ghana, from March 11th to November 9th, 2020.