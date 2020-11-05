UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11: 23 September-31 October 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

According to the latest reported figures as of 31st October 2020, Ghana has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in West and Central Africa region, with the sixth highest number of cases across the WHO Africa Region, behind Kenya, Algeria, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa. The number of people confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Ghana was 48,055.

The Government of Ghana continued to ease COVID-19 restrictions in October by removing the limitations on the number of participants at workshops and conferences and by lifting the ban on football activities across the country. In his 18th address to the nation on COVID-19 on 18th October, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo confirmed that the academic year for new and continuing students in pre-tertiary institutions would commence in January 2021.

International events such as Global Handwashing Day and Cyber Security Awareness month were marked during the reporting period, with a focus on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service continued the campaign to immunize children against polio, with support from UNICEF and partners.