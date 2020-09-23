UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10: 27 August - 22 September 2020

Highlights

As of 22nd September, Ghana remained the second most impacted country in the West and Central African region after Nigeria, ranking seventh in the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, following South Africa, Egypt, Morocca, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Algeria. The number of people confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in Ghana now stands at 46,062.

There are currently 507 active cases and 297 people who have died from COVID-19. Greater Accra, Eastern Ashanti and Central Regions account for approximately eighty (80%) percent of active cases.

In his address on 20th September, President Akufo-Addo reported that 531,674 Junior High School (3) students had just completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and Senior Hight School (3) students had completed the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE)

The President also instructed mandatory face mask wearing to continue for another three months, until 14th December.