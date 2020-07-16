UNICEF Ghana: COVID-19 Situation Report - #7, 1st – 15th July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 15th July 2020, Ghana remained the second most impacted country in the West and Central African region after Nigeria, ranking fourth in the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, following South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria. The number of people confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Ghana now stands at 24,988. Between 1st and 15th July, the number of confirmed cases increased by 6,854. There are currently 3,716 active cases and 139 people who have died from COVID-19. The highest number of cases of COVID-19 are recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions.

As part of measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the Government conducted fumigation exercises and equipped targeted schools with hand-washing facilities, as final year students returned to prepare for their examinations. Between 1st and 15th of July, thirteen students and teaching staff in secondary high schools across the country contracted the virus. The students and staff are in isolation and receiveing medical and psycho-social support.

An increasing number of Government Officials have been observing a 14-day quarantine after being in contact with colleagues who had tested positive for the virus. On 11 July 2020, the Ministry of Education reported that a large number of staff had tested positive for COVID-19 after a mass testing exercise was carried out for employees. Following this, a fumigation exercise was conducted in the Ministries of Education, Local Government and Rural Development and the Ghana Education Service to sanitize the offices and surroundings