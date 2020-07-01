UNICEF Ghana: COVID-19 Situation Report - #6, 16th – 30th June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Ghana retains its position as the country with the second highest number of cases in the West and Central African region after Nigeria, and third in the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, following South Africa and Nigeria. Between 16th and 30th June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased by 31 percent, from 11,964 to 17,351. The number of people who are reported to have died from the disease has more than doubled, from 54 to 112.

On Monday 29 June, 532,000 Junior High School students and 218,000 teaching and non-teaching staff returned to school. This was the final batch to return in the first phase of re-opening of schools following the closures in March. The Government announced the implementation of measures to promote good hygiene and social distancing protocols within school. These include a COVID-19 sensitization programme for all head teachers and their teaching staff, the distribution of hygiene products - including veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, soaps and reusable masks – and abridged school hours.

In his address to the nation on 28th June, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene and social distancing protocols, and reminded the population of the need to wear a face mask when in public. President Akufo-Addo also announced that the incentive package for health workers will be extended by another three months. This means that health workers will pay no income tax from July to September.

In support of the Government of Ghana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has been coordinating with the United Nations Country Team, Development Partners, INGOs and civil society organizations, to protect children and their families from exposure to the virus and support the continuity of services.