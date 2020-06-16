UNICEF Ghana: COVID-19 Situation Report - #5, 1st – 15th June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 15th June 2020, Ghana remained the second most impacted country in the West and Central African region after Nigeria, ranking third in the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, following South Africa and Nigeria. The number of people confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Ghana now stands at 11,964. Between 1st and 15th June, the number of confirmed cases increased by 4,083. There are currently 7,652 active cases and 54 people who have died from COVID-19.

Latest data reveals that out of 4,609 cases, which had been disaggregated according to age, 332 children (under 18 years of age) had contracted COVID-19. The youngest children confirmed with COVID-19 are a 27-day old girl and a 50-day infant boy, both of whom are from the Ashanti region. Two children are so far reported to have died: a nineyear-old boy with no documented comorbidity and a 10-year-old girl with a retroviral infection, pulmonary tuberculosis and anemia.

In his address to the nation on Sunday the 14th of June, H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana stated that the virus continues to spread and that the increased number is as a result of Ghana's policy of enhanced testing and contact tracing, making the data captured qualitatively different and more effective in the fight against COVID-19. The President also noted that Ghana has one of the lowest death rates of the disease in Africa and the world.

The President emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene and social distancing protocols, reminding the population that leaving homes without a face mask or face covering on is an offence.

As of 15th June, Ghana's educational institutions are commencing a phased reopening. Final year students in tertiary colleges and universities returned on the 15th; final year senior high are expected to resume on June 22nd; and final year junior high school on June 29th. This is the final phase of Ghana’s first stage of eased coronavirus containment restrictions, which commenced on 5th June and included the re-opening of churches, mosques and other religious institutions, restaurants, conferences and weddings