UNICEF Ghana: COVID-19 Situation Report - #4, 16th – 31st May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of May 31st, 7,881 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Ghana (5,507 cases in Greater Accra region), and 36 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

Ghana accounts for the second highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West and Central Africa region, and the 4th highest number of cases across the WHO Africa region (South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria precede Ghana).

As of 21 May 2020, from 2,109 cases disaggregated by age, 125 children were identified with COVID-19. Two deaths of children have been recorded - a nineyear-old with no documented comorbidity and a 10-year-old with HIV/TB coinfection.

UNICEF continues to be concerned about the large number of children who don’t have access to basic services, including routine immunization, education, social welfare and protection.

UNICEF, alongside the UN Country Team, continues to support the Government of Ghana in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the distribution of critical supplies and equipment to government institutions, by strengthening Ghana’s capacity to contain the spread of the virus and supporting social sectors in ensuring the continued delivery of services to children and their families, particularly the most vulnerable.