UNICEF Ghana: COVID-19 Situation Report - #2, 16th April – 30th April 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ghana on 12 th March 2020, UNICEF has continued to work with the Government of Ghana and partners to contain and prevent the spread and protect and uphold the rights and well-being of children and their families. As of 30th April 2020, 2,074 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, with 17 recorded deaths (0.82% case fatality rate). Over 1,438 cases were registered since the 15th of April 2020 and result from an increase in testing through contact-tracing an enhanced testing capacity. To date, 24 children tested positive for coronavirus.

Ghana is the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the West and Central African region, and third highest across the WHO Africa region, following South Africa and Algeria. The Government of Ghana has set out five key objectives to combat the pandemic in Ghana: (1) Limit and stop the importation of the virus; (2) Contain its spread; (3) Provide adequate care for the sick; (4) Limit the impact on social and economic life; and (5)

Inspire the expansion of its domestic capability and deepen its self-reliance.

On Monday 20th April, the President of Ghana lifted a partial lockdown in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions that had been in place for three weeks. On April 22nd , the Ministry of Health directed the use of face masks in all public places. Further prevention measures remain in place, including the closure of schools, places of worship, restaurants and bars and a limited number of people gathered. To date, the Government has petitioned support from international finance institutions and other donors, accessing USD 1 billion in credit facilitiy from the IMF and USD 100 million from the World Bank, with other donors still expected to contribute.