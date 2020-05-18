UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 13 May 2020

The West and Central Africa region has seen a 40% percent increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in less than a week going from 18,180 contaminations on 06 May to a total of 25,335 on 12 May 2020.

With weak healthcare systems and precarious living conditions in most hosting areas the risks of transmission among persons of concerns are high and UNHCR supporting governments’ response in key hosting areas.

In a region grappling with armed conflict, pervasive poverty and a food insecurity, it is crucial that the focus on Covid-19 does not cause these pre-existing crises to be neglected.

Operational Context