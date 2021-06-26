Ghana
Terms of Reference - Ghana, Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains Project (2016-2021): Evaluation
Attachments
These ToR were prepared by the WFP Ghana Country Office based on an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders and following a standard template. The purpose of the ToR is twofold. Firstly, they provide key information to the evaluation team and help guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, they provide key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.