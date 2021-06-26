Terms of Reference: Final Evaluation of Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains Project in Ghana from 2016 to 2021

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (ToR) are for the final evaluation of the Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains (ENVAC) Project in Ghana. This evaluation is commissioned by the World Food Programme Ghana Country Office and will cover the period of ENVAC project from March 2016 to March 2021. The final evaluation of ENVAC will start from 15 February to 15 August 2021.

These ToR were prepared by the WFP Ghana Country Office based on an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders and following a standard template. The purpose of the ToR is twofold. Firstly, they provide key information to the evaluation team and help guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, they provide key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.

This is the final evaluation of the ENVAC project to assess the performance of the 3 pillars of the project as well as key results accomplished or unaccomplished.