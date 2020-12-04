A step forward, but no guarantee of gender-friendly policies: Female candidate sparks hope in the 2020 Ghanaian elections

In the forthcoming Ghanaian elections, for the first time ever a woman has emerged as a vice-presidential candidate for one of the two major parties. Her candidacy has given rise to hopes of progress on gender equality issues, but it has also led to anti-feminist and misogynistic comments. This policy note addresses certain challenges and opportunities to break the male dominance of Ghanaian politics.

DIANA HØJLUND MADSEN, KWESI ANING AND KAJSA HALLBERG ADU

Ghana has been hailed for its democratic elections, but female representation is low at all levels of politics. Currently, female MPs ac- count for 14 per cent (38 out of 275 parliamentary seats). During the 2019 local elections, women won only 4 per cent of seats. However, the naming of a female running mate by the main opposition presidential candidate in the 2020 election raises hopes for increased gender inclusiveness. This has shifted the election dynamics from a presidential competition between two ‘big men’ to fo-cus on gender aspects of politics.

The policy note concludes that, although the selection of a female running mate is important both in terms of numbers (descriptive representation) and in providing a role model (symbolic representation), it is imperative that, for women’s representation to be meaningful, there must be gender-friendly policies (substantive representation).