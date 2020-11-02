The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel concluded his pre-electoral mission to Ghana, called for a peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive process

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded today a pre-electoral visit to Ghana.

The objective of this visit was to engage with relevant stakeholders to promote peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive general elections scheduled for 7 December 2020.

During his visit, from 21 to 29 October, the Special Representative met with political parties, national institutions, government officials, civil society organizations, women representatives and the media, the United Nations country team, and the diplomatic corps.

The Special Representative commended the commitment of stakeholders in preserving Ghana’s status as a beacon of democracy in the region and continent by ensuring the organization of peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive elections. He encouraged all political actors to continue enhancing trust and confidence in the electoral process which is key to creating the enabling environment for peaceful elections.

Highlighting the strong democratic tradition in Ghana, he entreated all Ghanaians to positively contribute to the electoral process and to ensure that Ghana emerges as the winner on 7 December 2020. He further urged all actors to work collectively in addressing any challenges that may undermine the peaceful conduct of the elections.

While reiterating the United Nations’ support to Ghana for peaceful and credible elections, the Special Representative called on all Ghanaians to redouble their efforts towards consolidating peace, democracy and national cohesion.