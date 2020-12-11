The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel commends the people of Ghana on the peaceful and weel-conducted general elections and urges all parties to address election-related disputes through legal channels

Dakar, 11 December 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas,

joins the various elections observation missions in commending Ghanaians for once again exhibiting their democratic credentials by turning out massively to vote during the general elections on 7 December 2020.

The peaceful and orderly conduct of voting despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns with political vigilantism is demonstrative of the commitment of political actors, national institutions, civil society organisations and the public at large to deepen democracy and to preserve peace and stability in the country.

Regrettably, the post voting period has been marked by isolated incidents of violence which have led to the loss of lives. The Special Representative condemns the violence and expresses his condolences to the bereaved families. He calls on the Ghanaian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable in line with Ghana’s commitment to guaranteeing the respect of human rights and the rule of law.

As results have been announced by the Electoral Commission, the Special Representative calls on the two main parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC), to uphold their commitment to respect the Peace Pact signed on 4 December 2020 in which they inter alia, committed to seek redress through constitutional and legal means for any electoral grievances.

The Special Representative further calls on the judiciary to continue playing its key adjudicatory role by ensuring that cases brought before it are handled promptly with transparency and credibility such that its decisions fully reflect the will of the people.

The Special Representative appeals to all Ghanaians to continue to exercise restraint in line with their patriotic values and to preserve the reputation of Ghana as an example in delivering peaceful, credible and transparent elections.

The Special Representative reiterates the commitment and support of the United Nations to the people of Ghana in their efforts to strengthen democratic processes and to achieve inclusive sustainable development.