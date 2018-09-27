Solutions in West Africa Togolese refugees in Ghana

Finding Solutions

The Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) and UNHCR are working toward securing sustainable and durable solutions for Togolese refugees in Ghana.

Support for local integration will be achieved by obtaining an alternative durable legal status (indefinite residence status or naturalization) based on the favorable legal and policy framework, coupled with issuing nationality documents to prevent statelessness.

Achievement

As part of the local integration project launched in 2014, the GRB, UNHCR and partners secured access for refugees to national social services, including education and health. In 2016, UNHCR and the GRB developed a protection and solutions strategy, pending an official endorsement by the Ministry of the Interior, leaving local integration (indefinite residence status and naturalization) subject to final approval by the Government. A local integration package proposition was drafted after consultations between UNHCR, stakeholders and refugees.

Development UNHCR and the Governments of Ghana and Togo continue to discuss the issuance of nationality documents to facilitate local integration and prevent statelessness. With an estimated 70% of Togolese lacking nationality documents, it may hamper local integration efforts as it is a prerequisite for attaining the alternative legal status.

Way Forward

In the 2nd half of 2018, UNHCR continues to advocate with the Ghanaian Government to endorse the protection and solutions strategy which allows Togolese refugees to locally integrate. UNHCR continues consultations with the refugees about the options available to them, to ensure they are able to benefit from the most adequate legal solutions. For those refugees who wish to voluntarily repatriate, transportation and cash grant will continue to be provided.

History

Togolese refugees arrived in 1993-94 and 2005 in the Volta Region, amid post-electoral crises, and are recognized as refugees on a prima facie basis. With strong ethnic, cultural and linguistic affinities with local Ghanaian population, they largely settled amongst the local population in the Volta region.