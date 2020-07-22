SBCC Approach towards Prevention of Stunting and Micronutrient Deficiencies in Ghana: “The Good food for Good Health and Growth Project” (July 2020)

Overview

The objective of this case study is to share Ghana's experience related to the national social behavioural change communication (SBCC) campaign that was launched to promote the consumption of locally produced specialized nutritious foods (SNFs) and other locally available nutritious foods. "

The SBCC strategy, which was a part of a stunting and micronutrient prevention programme was planned to serve as a vehicle to promote the consumption of locally produced SNFs and other locally available nutritious foods; serve as feedback mechanism to the distribution of SNFs and non-SNFs; improve attendance to health services (Antenatal, Postnatal and Child Welfare Clinics – ANC, PNC and CWC); and for adoption of positive lifestyles. This experience could be of interest to all professionals and managers (from all sectors, including government, civil society, academia, private sector, UN (united Nations), etc.) whose programmes aim at changing behaviour of the communities they collaborate with. "

In 2014, Ghana made gains in nutrition, where stunting among children 6-59 months reduced from 28.0% in 2008 to 18.8% in 2014 (Ghana Demographic and Health Survey - GDHS, 2008 & 2014). During the same period, Northern Region of Ghana increased its stunting prevalence from 32.4% to 33.1%. Anaemia, which is a proxy indicator for micronutrient deficiencies recorded 65.7% for children 6-59 months and 42.5% for women in reproductive age (15-49 years) in Ghana according to GDHS, 2014. In the Northern Region, anaemia among children 6-59 months was as high as 82.1% and women in reproductive age was 47.5%. This called for action as stunting prevalence in the Northern Region of Ghana exceeded 30.0%. The World Food Programme and Ghana Health Service (GHS) then collaborated to implement stunning prevention programme to target the first 1,000 days window of opportunity by providing support for pregnant and lactating woman (PLW), and children 6-23 months with consumption of locally produced SNFs in the Northern Region of Ghana.

A food distribution programme was started in collaboration with GHS to target clients attending ANC, PNC and CWC. These beneficiaries were registered in the World Food Programme SCOPE platform and given electronic voucher (E-Voucher) cards to redeem commodity vouchers every month after they have attended health services. The voucher redemption was made conditional to encourage regular attendance to health facilities. The monthly ration for each enrolled PLW is 6Kg of Maizoya, a locally produced SNF formulated along the World Food Programme’s Super Cereal formulation, and non-SNFs (1 Litre of Vegetable oil fortified with vitamin A and 250g of iodized salt). The PLW in one district with the largest beneficiary population (Sagnarigu) receive Tom Vita, which is like the Maizoya.

Children 6-23 months receive Small quantity lipid-based nutrient supplement (SQ-LNS) called GrowNut, which is also locally produced. Support on capacity and funding is given to local industrial food processors to produce the SNFs. Retailers located in the communities where the programme is being implemented have been contracted by the World Food Programme to distribute the non-SNFs.

These same retailers have been linked to the industrial food processors who have also contracted them to distribute the SNFs. The World Food Programme pays the industrial food processors the total cost of SNF distributed every month. Monthly Voucher redemption takes place both at health facility and retail shops based on the proximity of the retail shop to the health facility after beneficiaries have attended health services. Beneficiaries are interviewed every month by health staff with a World Food Programme electronic Mobile Data Collection and Analytics (MDCA) application installed on Samsung Galaxy tablets. The MDCA tracks attendance of beneficiaries, health and nutrition seeking behaviours, acceptability of the SNFs and the nutritional status of the beneficiary children