Roadmap for integrated climate risk management: Drought risk in Ghana's agriculture sector

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Natural disasters and their associated damages severely impact people around the world every year. Increases in exposure and vulnerability at a global level, linked to the multiple concurrent trends such as climate change, population growth and globalisation of supply chains are making it imperative to find strategies to manage disasters more holistically.

Integrated Climate Risk Management (ICRM) is an approach to dealing with the risk and manifestation of climate-related disasters.

It is characterised by a holistic perspective with regards to the various components of risk management. ICRM differs from previous concepts in the disaster management paradigm that focused almost exclusively on response, and didn’t pay significant attention to opportunities to reduce the incidence or potential impact of climate disasters.

This roadmap is developed from work undertaken on ICRM through the “Promoting Integrated Mechanisms for Climate Risk Management and Transfer” project (“ICRM project”) implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative (MCII). In Ghana, the ICRM project is working across three Workstreams within the agriculture sector:

(1) sovereign drought risk insurance, (2) building capacities for risk prevention and risk reduction and (3) the development of insurance products for commercial agricultural actors.

Workstream 2 aims to reduce risk and increase preparedness by increasing knowledge and shifting behaviour with regards to agricultural practices to accommodate the nature and frequency of disasters. Workstreams 1 and 3 are ex-ante financing (risk transfer) activities.

While Workstream 1 aims to transfer risk for low frequency high impact disasters which would affect large number of farmers in a similar way (covariate risk), Workstream 3 deals with the risk of higher frequency disasters which may have a significant impact on individual households and businesses but have a lower impact at scale.

Currently, there are significant barriers to establishing risk transferring mechanisms such as climate insurance in the agriculture sector in Ghana. The roadmap suggests actions and recommendations that could be followed by specific actors to address these barriers in a manner that considers and integrates risk management principles. The actors for which actions are recommended include: The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), National Insurance Commission (NIC) & Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet). Actions are recommended by actor in a proposed implementation plan, and include a timeline and a cost of implementation. The recommendations include: the development of a drought management portal; the provision of access to finance and financial products for farmers and agricultural businesses; educating agricultural communities about appropriate coping mechanisms and risk transfer solutions; the establishment of markets for agricultural insurance; and the provision of timely weather data. The recommendations are intended as first steps that could be taken to scale up risk transfer within an integrated climate risk management framework.