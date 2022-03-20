The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Ghana through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 310,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Ghana on March 20.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

(Reference)COVID-19 situation in Ghana

As of March 17, approximately 160,000 confirmed cases and approximately 1,400 deaths have been reported. Only about 27.9 percent of the population have completed to take the first dose of vaccination and so have 15.5 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

