The Journey of World Vision Ghana (1979-2019)

For nearly 70 years,World Vision has been committed to protecting and caring for children and those in need. From our founder Bob Pierce giving the last $5 in his pocket to help care for an abandoned Chinese girl in 1947,to then-CEO Stan Mooneyham purchasing a large ship in 1979 to rescue refugee families stranded at sea in Vietnam,World Vision has gone where others would not.Even in the places where it is hardest to be a child, God is there—and we should be there too. So, our mission continues.

Bob Pierce founded World Vision three years after he came face to face with an abandoned child and chose not to look away.Determined the last $5 in his pocket wasn't enough,he knew more people had to be involved for a long-term solution and broader impact.Initially based in the state of Oregon, the organization focused on missions service for emergencies in East Asia. Today World Vision has become the largest Christian international non-governmental organization working in nearly 100 countries worldwide.