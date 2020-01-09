Increasing access to quality education for children since 1979

Since 1979 World Vision has been committed to supporting the education of children in Ghana. The World Vision Ghana Education Programme has evolved over the years. At the beginning, our interventions focused on adult literacy programmes and building of infrastructure to help increase access to schools. Currently, the programme focuses on literacy development among children. Our goal is to increase the number of primary school children who can read and contribute to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning.

Key Achievements