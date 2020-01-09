09 Jan 2020

Increasing access to quality education for children since 1979

Report
World Vision
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

Since 1979 World Vision has been committed to supporting the education of children in Ghana. The World Vision Ghana Education Programme has evolved over the years. At the beginning, our interventions focused on adult literacy programmes and building of infrastructure to help increase access to schools. Currently, the programme focuses on literacy development among children. Our goal is to increase the number of primary school children who can read and contribute to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning.

Key Achievements

  • 1,221 primary school blocks built (1995 to date)
  • 417 nursery school blocks built (1999 to 2014)
  • 219 junior High school blocks built (1994 to 2014)
  • 3,400 teachers trained in improved instructional methods (2013 to date)

