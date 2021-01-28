GIEWS Country Brief: Ghana 28-January-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Harvesting activities of millet, sorghum, rainfed rice and main season maize crops have finalized, while the harvesting of the second season maize crops is still ongoing and will be completed by end‑January. Support from the Government in terms of provision of improved seeds, fertilizers, extension services and marketing, coupled with favourable rains, benefitted yields in most parts of the country. Despite some localized crop losses due to flooding and attacks of Fall Armyworm (FAW) on maize, the 2020 aggregate cereal output is estimated at an above‑average level of 4.6 million tonnes.

Pasture conditions are overall favourable across the country and forage production is estimated at an above‑average level of 10.6 million tonnes of dry matter. The animal health situation is generally good and stable, with just some localized outbreaks of seasonal diseases, including Trypanosomiasis, Contagious Bovine Peripneumonia, Peste des Petits Ruminants, African Swine Fever, Anthrax, Gumboro and Newcastle diseases. However, imports of live animals into the country in 2020 remained lower than in 2019 due to the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic which hampered the flows from major outlets.

The country relies significantly on imports of crops, including rice and wheat for human consumption. Despite the 2020 above‑average production, cereal import requirements for the 2020/21 marketing year (November/October) are forecast at an above‑average level of 1.7 million tonnes as local traders are aiming to replenish their stocks.

In spite of adequate food availabilities from the recent harvests and imports from the international markets, prices of maize followed mixed trends from August to November in the capital, Accra. Prices stabilized in December but remained at high levels and above their year‑earlier values, due to the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic containment measures on the supply chain and trade flows. Prices will likely increase in the coming weeks as the demand by local traders and neighbouring Sahelian countries is expected to strengthen.

According to the November 2020 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 328 000 people (1 percent of the population in analyzed areas) were estimated to need food assistance between October and December 2020. This number is projected to decline to nearly 164 000 people between June and August 2021 as a result of the harvests of maize and yams, which will improve food availability and access in the southern and central regions.