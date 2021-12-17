Ghana will protect its borders-deputy minister

The Hon. Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah, said the Government of Ghana will continue to maintain and protect its borders and border crossing for the peace and safety of the good people of Ghana.

She said protecting the borders from being channels for transnational crimes such as smuggling of small arms and light weapons, smuggling of migrants and improper migration is very crucial and that Government will continue to put necessary measures in place to protect the borders.

Hon. Naana Eyiah was speaking at the launch of the “Strengthening the Northern Borders of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo” Project at Kempinski Hotel in Accra. She added that the country remains committed to protecting its borders whilst ensuring that it promotes lawful entry and exit, facilitate trade and national sovereignty.

The Hon. Deputy Minister disclosed that the introduction of the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), a border management information system solution, will support the need to digitize migration data and also provide effective exit and entry monitoring.

According to her, the provision of MIDAS, border patrol equipment, training and other interventions will greatly enhance the capacity of the Ghana Immigration Service and for that matter Government to properly manage the country’s land borders.

She commended the Government of the United States of America (USA) for providing funding support to help improve border security along Ghana’s northern frontiers. She said the support will also reinforce the capacity of the Ghana Immigration Service and other border agencies to respond to emerging border management challenges.

On her part, the USA Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Stephanie S. Sullivan, said transnational organized crime knows no border and that is why Ghana must adapt and strengthen its borders and cooperation with regional partners. She added that the Government of the USA will continue to provide support for Ghana’s border security agencies.

In his welcome remarks, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Assuah-Takyi, said border security is very important and requires international cooperation and coordination because, without it, organized crime will proliferate in the country.