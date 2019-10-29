Ghana / Upper East: Floods Emergency Plan of Action DREF Operation n° MDRGH016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Ghana experienced heavy rains combined with water releases from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso in early October 2019 which caused serious flooding and extensive damage to farmlands, houses, properties and loss of lives across the country. Between the 6 to 12 October 2019, the Upper East Region, experienced torrential rains which resulted in damaged houses and farmlands leading to displacement of people and fatalities.

Local media in Ghana reported that as many as 29 people (to be verified by local authorities) have died in flood-related incidents. Media reports also suggested that between 1,000 and 4,000 buildings have been destroyed or severely damaged, including almost 2,000 in KassenaNankana Municipal, which includes the town of Navrongo and 830 in Bongo district.

Due to the flood situation and the number of people affected by the floods, the Vice President of Ghana has visited he affected areas on 15th October 2019. In comparison to the previous floods (2018) this year has caused more damages in terms of shelter partially, completely destroyed, and loss of household items.

A joint rapid assessment was completed by National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) and reported that a total of 26,083 people (out of which 10,890 are children) were affected and 19 deaths were reported in the Upper East Region. There were 133 households displaced now taking shelter in Manyoro area Council. A total of 116 communities from 13 districts were negatively affected by the floods. Over 2,218 houses were totally destroyed with 3,743 others partially destroyed and their occupants displaced and now sheltered in nearby schools, churches, Area council and with relatives. This indicates immediate need for water, food and household items, including temporary shelter, beddings (blankets, mattresses & mats), kitchen sets, water collection and treatment tablets among others.

GRCS with the support of Swiss Red Cross immediately activated its Community Disaster Response Teams (CDPRTs) to provide psychosocial support and conduct an initial needs assessment. Some displaced families in Kassena Nankan and Builsa North Districts have been provided with family tents. GRCS also distributed water containers to 20 families living in the Area Council building in Manyoro in the Kassena Nankana Municipal.

NADMO has started distribution of household items to some affected communities and has promised to support the families with more household items and food. The challenge remaining is how to tackle the reconstruction of the affected houses for the families who are currently taking refuge with relatives, schools, churches and the area council.

This DREF request amounting to CHF 152,657 will enable Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) to meet the urgent needs of the affected communities and would provide assistance to 4,333 households through shelter household Items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and health.