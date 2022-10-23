Ghana targets over 7 million in polio vaccination drive

Accra – Six-month-old Sefadzi Akorli from Adaklu in Ghana’s Volta Region is among millions of children receiving the vaccine against polio variant type 2 this month.

Kafui, Sefadzi´s mother, knows the value of vaccines and is happy her son is now protected against polio: “Vaccination has really helped our children to remain healthy, especially those of us who live far away from the health care. I am very happy you located us here to vaccinate our child against polio,” she says.

The Government of Ghana, with support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners have finalized the second round of a polio vaccination campaign across all 16 regions of Ghana. From 6–9 October 2022, the country targeted more than 7 million under 5 children with the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2).

The rollout follows the confirmation of circulating polio variant type 2 in the country from two acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) cases; one at the North Gonja District in Savannah Region District, in Savanna Region, and another one in West Mamprusi, North-East Region.

The vaccine used this time (nOPV2) is more genetically stable and less likely to be associated with the emergence of circulating type 2 poliovirus (the most prevalent form of polio) in low immunity settings, as observed in clinical trials. The new vaccine is a next-generation version of the existing type 2 monovalent OPV (mOPV2) and has been in development since 2011.

The new tool is being deployed by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and countries that are verified to have met the readiness criteria for nOPV2, including experiencing a polio variant type 2 outbreak.

As many other countries globally, Ghana have benefited from this vaccine and WHO Representatives and governments show commitment across the region to end polio once and for all.

Hon. Mahama Seini, Deputy Minister of Health committed to “continue to partner with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) to make the fight against polio a success. All caregivers of children under five years are encouraged to ensure that no child is left out in this immunization campaign”.

“As WHO, within the UN System in Ghana and with the rest of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, we will continue to support the Government to respond to public health emergencies and accompany Ghana on the road to achieving universal health coverage”. – Said Dr Francis Kasolo, WHO Representative in the country.

All border districts in Ghana collaborated with counterparts in neighbouring countries to successfully administer the vaccines, and partners are working with caregivers to ensure no child was left behind when vaccinating

To effectively end polio outbreaks, timely response and implementation of high-quality campaigns are critical. Mass immunization campaigns need to ensure that no child is missed, and they must be implemented in a timely manner, that is within two months of notification.

WHO’s role has been critical when it comes to training vaccinators on key guidance, observing not only COVID-19 preventive measures but also aligning with stablished health recommendations when administering the two drops.

“WHO has been key in building our capacity to conduct surveillance on polio and other vaccine preventable diseases and to also deliver vaccines to protect our children who are the most vulnerable. We are grateful,” says Doris Hini, a community health nurse in Adaklu District.

It is also important for countries to address hesitancy or refusal of vaccines by integrating targeted communication and social mobilization activities into campaigns, allowing population and parents access to the correct information on the current vaccination rollouts.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Monge Marta Villa Email: mongem@who.int