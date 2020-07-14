Ghana - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Ghana and provides information on the level of public investment in DRR in the country. This is done using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) policy marker to the Ghana’s domestically financed current and capital budgets. The RSBR analysis is done to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for DRR.

Key messages from the analysis are as follows