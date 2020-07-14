Ghana
Ghana - Risk-sensitive Budget Review
Attachments
Executive summary
This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Ghana and provides information on the level of public investment in DRR in the country. This is done using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) policy marker to the Ghana’s domestically financed current and capital budgets. The RSBR analysis is done to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for DRR.
Key messages from the analysis are as follows
Ministries, departments, and agencies have mostly classify and explicitly target DRR in their programmes and activities. From the RSBR analysis, 30 programmes related to DRR in eight out of 29 ministries under the central government for the period 2016 to 2018 were identified.
During the three-year period, an average of $263 million has been spent on DRR activities. This amounts to 2.0% of the national budget (and also represents 2.8% of total domestic national budget).
The above marked DRR budget is shared almost equally between programmes that directly target DRR (“principal”: $119 million or 0.9% of the national budget) and programmes that indirectly target DRR (“significant”: $144 million or 1.1% of the national budget).
The services and cross-sectoral sector holds the highest share of the principal marked DRR budget (66.1%), with only the Ministry of Interior undertaking disaster risk management activities.
The social sector holds the highest share of significant marked DRR budget (70.6%), with only the Ministry of Health undertaking mainly Regional and District Health Services programmes.
Ghana focuses on preparedness (half of the disaster budget); the remaining portion leans more towards response and relief over risk prevention and mitigation.
Post-disaster activities (response and relief and reconstruction and rehabilitation) accounts for one third of total marked DRR budget. Besides, the country benefits from overseas development assistance in emergency response and reconstruction, rehabilitation and relief (a three-year average of $3.38 million).