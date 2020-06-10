Ghana

Ghana - Floods (WMO, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rain has been affecting south Ghana (particularly the Greater Accra Region) over the past 48 hours, triggering floods and causing casualties and damage.
  • Media report, as of 10 June, one fatality, hundreds of displaced residents, more than 20 rescued people, and several damaged buildings across the Capital.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including the area already affected.

Related Content