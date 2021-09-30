Ghana

Ghana - Floods (Meteo Ghana, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)

  • On 27-28 September, heavy rain resulted in floods across parts of Ashanti Region (south Ghana), leading to casualties.
  • According to media, at least six people have died in Kumasi City, Ahenema-Kokoben, Sokoban and Daban Towns.
  • Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Ghana, including Ashanti Region.

