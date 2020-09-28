Skip to main content
Ghana
Ghana - Floods (GMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2020)
- Floodings triggered by heavy rain were reported across Ashanti Region (southern Ghana) on 24-25 September, resulting in a fatality and damage.
- Media report that the fatality occurred in Kumasi regional capital, where several residents have been displaced and a number of houses, and infrastructure were damaged.
- Over the next 24 hours, light rain is forecast over southern Ghana, including Ashanti.
