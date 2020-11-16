Ghana: Floods Final Report DREF No. MDRGH016

Description of the Disaster

From 6 to 9 October 2019, Ghana experienced heavy rains combined with water releases from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso which caused serious flooding and extensive damage to farmlands, houses, properties and loss of lives across the country, particularly in the Upper East region. In comparison to the previous floods (2018), the 2019 floods caused more damages in terms of shelters being partially or completely destroyed coupled with the loss of household items.

A joint rapid assessment completed by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) reported that a total of 26,083 people (out of which 10,890 were children) were affected and 19 deaths were reported in the Upper East Region. There were 133 households displaced and sheltered in Manyoro Area Council. A total of 116 communities from 13 districts were negatively affected by the floods. Over 2,218 houses were destroyed with 3,743 others partially affected and their occupants displaced and sheltered in nearby schools, churches, Area council and with relatives.

A DREF Operation was approved for CHF 152,657 to enable Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) meet the urgent needs of the affected communities and aid all affected 4,333 households through shelter household items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health interventions. The operation was initially launched for 4 months. However, in February 2020, the operation was extended for one month at no cost through the Operation Update to allow NS ensure implementation of pending activities which included completion of the rehabilitation of water points as planned in the EPoA and conducting the DREF review and lessons learnt workshop. Overall the operation ended on 30 March 2020, after five months, having reached 30,060 people (5,010 HH).