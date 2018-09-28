Ghana: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report Operation no. MDRGH014

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In April 2017, Ghana experienced a sharp alteration in its weather which resulted in widespread flooding reported in over five regions out of which four were heavily affected. These floods caused devastating impact to people’s health, safety and destruction to properties and livelihood. The reported flooding across the country also caused devastation which communities and government were unable to cope with or even recover from as; farmers lost their investments in production, communities were helplessly being displaced and some infrastructure, such as roads and buildings collapsed.

By 10th of July 2017, about four regions including Greater Accra, East, West and Central Regions were declared to have flood emergencies with potential to cause devastation. According to assessments conducted in Greater Accra, households located in the low-lying areas in Weija and Tetegu in the Ga South Municipality had been inundated with water because of a spillage from the Weija dam. By the time the NS was conducting assessments, most of the affected areas were inaccessible. In the Central Region, about 400 individuals were affected by the floods and several hectares of farmland were left destroyed. The main affected areas in the Central Region were New Tufoe, Old Praso, Kookoase,

Twansukoda, Arab Area and Bankyease. About 1,000 individuals were displaced and left to seek refuge in schools and churches due to flood water coming from Tano river and other tributaries in the Western Region. These people were residing in Samreboi, Wassa Dunkwa, Aboi Nkwanta Samreboi communities within the Wassa Amenfi West District. In the Eastern region, the floods affected Ahiatroga community resulted in 26 houses collapsing and the displacement of close to 100 peasant farmers. Some of the displaced residents, mostly women and children, had to seek accommodation in church buildings and a classroom.