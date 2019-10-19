19 Oct 2019

Ghana - Floods (DG ECHO, GMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Upper East Region (northeastern Ghana) over the past week, causing floods and leading to fatalities and damage.
  • According to media reports, as of 18 October, 28 people have died, 19 have been reported injured, 140 have been displaced, and around 1,000 houses have been destroyed.
  • The authorities have started to help the affected people with relief items. The displaced people have been sheltered in churches and schools.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected region.

