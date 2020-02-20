Ghana: Flood response Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update DREF No. MDRGH016

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Between 6 and 9 October 2019, Ghana experienced heavy rains combined with water releases from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso which caused serious flooding and extensive damage to farmlands, houses, properties and loss of lives across the country and particularly in the Upper East region. In comparison to the previous floods (2018), the 2019 floods caused more damages in terms of shelter (partially or completely destroyed) and loss of household items.

Soon after the disaster, a joint rapid assessment completed by National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) reported that a total of 26,083 people (out of which 10,890 were children) were affected and 19 deaths were reported in the Upper East Region. There were 133 households displaced now taking shelter in Manyoro Area Council. A total of 116 communities from 13 districts were negatively affected by the floods. Over 2,218 houses were destroyed with 3,743 others partially destroyed and their occupants displaced and now sheltered in nearby schools, churches, Area council and with relatives.

In support, the IFRC launched a DREF operation for Swiss francs 152,657 to enable Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) meet the urgent needs of the affected communities and aid 4,333 households through shelter household items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health interventions.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

To date, this DREF operation has allowed GRCS to achieve the following in the sectors of shelter and WASH: