Ghana - Flood (Media, GMET, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2018)

Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of northern Ghana over the past few weeks causing the White Volta River to overflow.

According to media reports, as of 24 September, at least 34 people have been killed and 100 000 displaced since the beginning of the month. Farmlands and roads have been damaged, infrastructure has been disrupted, and many villages left isolated.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain with local thunderstorms may affect northern and central areas, including those already impacted by flooding.