04 Jun 2019

Ghana - Flash Floods (media, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

Heavy rainfall affected the coastal area of the country, in particular the Western Region and the capital Accra, causing floods and flash floods over the past few days. According to media, as of 4 June at 8.00 UTC, at least 13 people died, ten in the village of Ngyeresia (Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan District, Western Region) and three in Accra. Several roads have been rendered inaccessible by the floods and the Power Distribution Service in the city of Sekondi-Takoradi has been completely submerged causing a total power outage. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the Western Region and the Greater Accra Region.

