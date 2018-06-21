Ghana - Flash flood (GMET, Local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jun 2018
- Heavy rain has been affecting the country over the past few days, causing flash floods, casualties and damages.
- According to media reports, as of 21 June, seven people have been killed, of which four people have drowned and three others were hit by lightning in the region of Greater Accra. They also reported that the areas most affected by floods were Teshie, Madina, Ashaiman (Greater Accra Region) and Agave (Volta Region).
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain with local thunderstorms may continue to affect the country.