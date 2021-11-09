Ghana: Factsheet September/October 2021

100 frontline officials of the Ghana Immigration Service receive training on international refugee protection.

UNHCR assists 510 Ivorian refugees and asylum seekers to go on voluntary repatriation

190 health workers in the Bono and Central Regions trained on infection prevention and control

Working with Partners

■ Government Partners: Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

■ Partners: Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS), and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

■ UN Agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNAIDS, and UNICEF.

■ Private Sector Partnerships: UNHCR Ghana is exploring expanded partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners.