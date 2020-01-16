16 Jan 2020

Ghana: Factsheet November-December 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
862 Persons of concern assisted to return home on voluntary repatriation in 2019

UNHCR and Partner for Livelihoods, ADRA Ghana, win Municipal Best Institution in Agriculture for agricultural activities in Egyeikrom Camp.

German Ambassador to Ghana interacts with some beneficiaries of the German Scholarship program for Refugees known as DAFI

Working with Partners

  • Government Partners: The Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

  • Partners: Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

  • UN Agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNAIDS and UNICEF.

  • Private Sector Partnerships: UNHCR Ghana is exploring expanded partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners.

Main Activities

Protection

  • In line with its theme for this year- ‘Youth Standing Up for Human Rights’, International Human Rights Day was observed by the UN Ghana Country Team with an interaction session with youth activists including a young refugee. The youth used the opportunity to discuss with the Resident Coordinator and Heads of Agencies present, pertinent human rights issues affecting young people and how the UN can support.

