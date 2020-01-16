Ghana: Factsheet November-December 2019

862 Persons of concern assisted to return home on voluntary repatriation in 2019

UNHCR and Partner for Livelihoods, ADRA Ghana, win Municipal Best Institution in Agriculture for agricultural activities in Egyeikrom Camp.

German Ambassador to Ghana interacts with some beneficiaries of the German Scholarship program for Refugees known as DAFI

Working with Partners

Government Partners: The Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

Partners: Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

UN Agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNAIDS and UNICEF.

Private Sector Partnerships: UNHCR Ghana is exploring expanded partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners.

Main Activities

Protection