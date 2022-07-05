Ghana: Factsheet May/June 2022

World Refugee Day marked with Interior Minister assuring Ivorian refugees durable solutions for their cases will be implemented humanely.

GRB interviews 1,400 Ivorian refugees who opted for exemption as a durable solution option.

UNHCR donates to support people living in two communities in the Ellembelle District displaced because of recent flooding.

Working with Partners

Government Partners: Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

Main Activities

Protection

Steady progress continues to be made towards the goals of the Comprehensive Solutions Strategy for Ivorian Refugees. The cessation of refugee status for Ivorian refugees took effect June 30. Voluntary repatriation movements continued throughout the period. As of June 30, the total number of those that had voluntarily repatriated in 2022 was 2,511. An additional 1,500 are scheduled to repatriate before the end of July.

From April 8to May 3, GRB conducted interviews for exemption from the cessation of refugee status in the various camps and in Accra. Over 400 cases were interviewed representing 1,400 refugees. The GRB Governing Board met on May 26 to May 28 to deliberate on the cases. Decisions were delivered to the refugees on June 21. Those that were unsuccessful were allowed to appeal the decision to the Ministry of the Interior (Appeals Committee) or opt for voluntary repatriation with the full grant.

For refugees who opted for Alternative Legal Status (ALS), Ghana will provide indefinite residence permits. The list of those who opted for ALS has been provided to the Ivory Coast by GRB. Ghana awaits information about missions by the Ivory Coast to interview and process these refugees for Ivorian National Passports. Once passports are issued, they will be presented to the Ghana Immigration Service to issue residence permits.

Ghana joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Refugee Day at the Ampain Refugee Camp. The Minister of the Interior, keynote speaker at the event, used the occasion to assure Ivorian refugees that government will be humane in implementing durable solutions as cessation is implemented. He said this year's theme on the right to seek safety is in line with the President's security goal of ensuring everyone in Ghana is safe, including refugees. In the meantime, another event was organized by UNHCR's Partner, CCG, in partnership with UNHCR at the Blue Oasis Refugee Community Centre, for refugees living in the urban area. Certificates were awarded to the first batch of refugees who completed English Language Proficiency and ICT courses at the Community Centre.