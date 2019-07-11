Ghana: Factsheet May-June 2019

280 Ivorian Refugees who fled to Ghana in 2011 have been assisted to return home on voluntary repatriation between January-June this year

World Refugee Day marked with a colourful durbar and livelihoods exhibition at Ampain

UNHCR collaborates with the Department of Children and other agencies in celebrating this year’s Day of the African Child at the Ampain Camp

*3Working with Partners**

■ Government Partners: The Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

■ Partners: Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

■ UN Agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNAIDS and UNICEF.

■ Private Sector Partnerships: UNHCR Ghana is exploring partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners.