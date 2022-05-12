Ghana: Factsheet March/April 2022

UNHCR with the support of the UNHCR Regional Bureau, Dakar, organized three trainings in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) during the reporting period. The trainings were aimed at ensuring a functional, fair, and efficient Refugee Status Determination system including the effective implementation of exemption procedures by government for the Ivorian refugees. In all, about 54 persons including Board members and staff of the GRB and members of the Appeals Committee of the Ministry of the Interior had their capacity built in areas such as Refugee Status Determination and Exemption procedures.