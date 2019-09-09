Ghana: Factsheet July-August 2019

71 Ivorian Refugees who fled to Ghana in 2011 have been assisted to return home on voluntary repatriation in August this year

69 Refugee adolescents and some parents trained on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

UNHCR engages with the Private Sector and Government Agencies at a forum for the economic inclusion of refugees.

Main Activities

Protection

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) collaborated with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in Ghana to organize a 3-day training programme on Comprehensive Sexuality Education for 69 refugee adolescents including some parents. The objective was to equip participants with necessary skills to enable them serve as peer educators for other young people in the camps and for the parents to be empowered on how to effectively communicate with their wards on sexual and reproductive health issues. The joint programme was funded by the Canadian government.

10 Refugee children from different refuge camps in Ghana participated in a National Children’s Day event organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. The 2019 celebration of the National Children’s Day which was under the theme ‘40 Years of Child Rights Promotion and Protection; charting the way forward’ marks 40 years of the establishment of the Government machinery for implementing children’s rights. It also marks the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). A refugee child participated in a children’s panel discussion as part of activities for the day.

UNHCR joined other sister UN Agencies in Ghana and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in commemorating World Humanitarian Day on 19 August which this year was on the theme: ‘Women Humanitarians’. In Ghana the day was marked with a panel discussion on ‘the achievements, challenges and “the Unfinished Business” with regards to humanitarian situations in Ghana’. An Ethiopian Refugee living in Ghana who also works as a humanitarian was on the panel to share her experiences

Livelihoods