Ghana: Factsheet July-August 2019

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
71 Ivorian Refugees who fled to Ghana in 2011 have been assisted to return home on voluntary repatriation in August this year

69 Refugee adolescents and some parents trained on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

UNHCR engages with the Private Sector and Government Agencies at a forum for the economic inclusion of refugees.

Main Activities

Protection

  • The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) collaborated with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in Ghana to organize a 3-day training programme on Comprehensive Sexuality Education for 69 refugee adolescents including some parents. The objective was to equip participants with necessary skills to enable them serve as peer educators for other young people in the camps and for the parents to be empowered on how to effectively communicate with their wards on sexual and reproductive health issues. The joint programme was funded by the Canadian government.

  • 10 Refugee children from different refuge camps in Ghana participated in a National Children’s Day event organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. The 2019 celebration of the National Children’s Day which was under the theme ‘40 Years of Child Rights Promotion and Protection; charting the way forward’ marks 40 years of the establishment of the Government machinery for implementing children’s rights. It also marks the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). A refugee child participated in a children’s panel discussion as part of activities for the day.

  • UNHCR joined other sister UN Agencies in Ghana and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in commemorating World Humanitarian Day on 19 August which this year was on the theme: ‘Women Humanitarians’. In Ghana the day was marked with a panel discussion on ‘the achievements, challenges and “the Unfinished Business” with regards to humanitarian situations in Ghana’. An Ethiopian Refugee living in Ghana who also works as a humanitarian was on the panel to share her experiences

Livelihoods

  • UNHCR in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board engaged with the Private Sector and relevant Government Agencies in a forum to advocate for economic inclusion of refugees. This is in line with the tenets of the Global Compact on Refugees which calls for burden and responsibility sharing in the management of refugees; as well as the Sustainable Development Goals which has a central transformative promise of ‘leaving no one behind’. The Employment and Entrepreneurship Forum, the first of its kind in Ghana, attracted an excellent turn-out of different Government Agencies dealing with labor and employment matters,
    Parliamentarians, UN, Civil Society, Media and the Private Sector. A cross-section of refugees in Ghana participated actively in the forum. Concrete pledges were made that will enhance/facilitate the inclusion of refugees including scholarships for tertiary education, employment opportunities, skills training and apprenticeship opportunities to name a few. This stakeholder forum will continue to meet on a systematic basis to follow through on these recommendations.

