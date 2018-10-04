Ghana: Factsheet July-August 2018

UNHCR remains an active organisation within Ghana, advocating for the rights of all refugees within the country. The country has enjoyed ongoing stability and remains economically viable, which makes it an attractive and secure location to host refugees who have fled war, violence, and a variety of other crises. A large majority of the refugees hail from bordering Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, and have been hosted in Ghana for years, making their situation a protracted one.

In order to effectively address the needs of the protracted refugee population in Ghana, UNHCR and its partners have developed and commenced implementation of a Multi-Year, Multi-Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy (MYMP) which outlines strategic objectives that are incorporated directly into programming and activities. These strategic objectives are not only aligned with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights among others, which the United Nations Global Compact were derived, but also elements of the Millennium Development Goals and Ghana’s National Development Plan. In February 2018, the distinct strategy for 2019 was further elaborated through consultations with relevant Stakeholders, including Persons of Concern.